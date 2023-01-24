Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Struggling Everton sack manager Lampard, club says

Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of Premier League club Everton, the club announced on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the team in a relegation battle. Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 league defeat at West Ham United, which kept Everton second-bottom of the table on 15 points after 20 games, above Southampton on goal difference, and two points adrift of the safety zone.

Tennis-Dominant Djokovic rolls on, Americans savour banner day at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's bid for a 10th Australian Open crown shifted up a gear on Monday as he raced into the quarter-finals with a centre court masterclass and left his hamstring troubles behind. A year after being deported from the country on the eve of the Grand Slam, Djokovic sent the last Australian packing with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 demolition of Alex de Minaur at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

Soccer-Arsenal have history on side in title race with City

Arsenal confirmed they are deadly serious about winning the Premier League title by beating Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday to reach 50 points at the halfway mark of the season - a tally which usually leads to ending the season as champions. The victory, clinched by Eddie Nketiah's stoppage-time strike, saw Arsenal become only the fifth team in Premier League history to hit 50 points from their first 19 games. Three of the previous four teams to hit that milestone went on to lift the crown.

Soccer-Arsenal sign Polish defender Kiwior

Premier League leaders Arsenal have signed Polish international defender Jakub Kiwior on a long-term deal from Serie A's Spezia Calcio, the London club said on Monday. Although it did not specify the length of Kiwior's contract, the transfer was reported by British media to be worth more than 20 million pounds ($24.74 million).

Rugby-I want my players to retire without regrets - unlike me, says Borthwick

New England coach Steve Borthwick said on Monday that he did not always get his best performances onto the pitch as a player in the test arena and says he is determined to help the current team avoid having the same regrets once they stop playing. Borthwick, a tough lock and lineout specialist, played for England from 2001-2010 but had a frustrating career that featured 29 wins, 27 defeats and a draw.

NBA roundup: Thunder win on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's late shot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, including a go-ahead bucket with 9.2 seconds left, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 101-99 on Sunday night. Josh Giddey had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Kenrich Williams scored 11 points for Oklahoma City, which ended the Nuggets' nine-game winning streak and 16-game home winning streak.

Soccer-Kane equals Greaves record to seal Tottenham win

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur's joint all-time record goalscorer with the winner in his side's 1-0 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday. Tottenham had been second-best in the first half at Craven Cottage but Kane produced a trademark finish on the stroke of halftime to notch his 266th goal for the Londoners.

Tennis-Pegula targets first Grand Slam semi while Azarenka seeks revenge

American third seed Jessica Pegula is back in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for a third straight year and on Tuesday she will try to get over that hurdle for the first time when she faces twice champion Victoria Azarenka. Pegula is the highest seed left in the women's draw after Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur were knocked out in first-week upsets.

Factbox-Soccer-Former Everton manager Frank Lampard

Factbox on Frank Lampard, who was sacked as Everton manager on Monday. Born: June 20, 1978 in London.

NFL-Chiefs QB Mahomes 'OK,' receiving treatment for high-ankle sprain -coach

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is receiving treatment for a high ankle sprain, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Monday, with the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals waiting for them in the AFC Championship. Mahomes fell awkwardly after being tackled late in the first quarter of the Chiefs' 27-20 divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

