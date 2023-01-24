Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ruthless Rybakina rolls into Australian Open semi-finals; Soccer-Struggling Everton sack manager Lampard, club says and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Ruthless Rybakina rolls into Australian Open semi-finals

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina became the first player into the Australian Open semi-finals after outmuscling Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The Russian-born Kazakh looked sharp from the start and only a 25-minute delay to close the stadium roof against a passing shower prevented her from wrapping up the opening set within a half-an-hour of arriving on court.

Soccer-Struggling Everton sack manager Lampard, club says

Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of Premier League club Everton, the club announced on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the team in a relegation battle. Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 league defeat at West Ham United, which kept Everton second-bottom of the table on 15 points after 20 games, above Southampton on goal difference, and two points adrift of the safety zone.

Soccer-Arsenal sign Polish defender Kiwior

Premier League leaders Arsenal have signed Polish international defender Jakub Kiwior on a long-term deal from Serie A's Spezia Calcio, the London club said on Monday. Although it did not specify the length of Kiwior's contract, the transfer was reported by British media to be worth more than 20 million pounds ($24.74 million).

NBA roundup: Thunder win on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's late shot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, including a go-ahead bucket with 9.2 seconds left, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 101-99 on Sunday night. Josh Giddey had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Kenrich Williams scored 11 points for Oklahoma City, which ended the Nuggets' nine-game winning streak and 16-game home winning streak.

Baseball-'Unfinished business': Los Angeles Angels owner no longer selling team

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Monday said he was no longer interested in selling the team he has owned for 20 years after announcing in August that he was looking for buyers.

"During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience," Moreno said in a statement.

Soccer-Kane equals Greaves record to seal Tottenham win

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur's joint all-time record goalscorer with the winner in his side's 1-0 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday. Tottenham had been second-best in the first half at Craven Cottage but Kane produced a trademark finish on the stroke of halftime to notch his 266th goal for the Londoners.

Tennis-Djokovic says injury doubters give him extra motivation

Novak Djokovic said any questions over whether he has genuinely been struggling with a hamstring injury at the Australian Open only give him extra strength and motivation. The Serbian remained on track for a 10th Melbourne Park title on Monday with a fourth-round thrashing of Alex de Minaur despite the injury that he had previously said called into question whether he could continue in the tournament.

Rugby-Tackle height change could leave players 'sitting ducks': Ireland's Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said lowering the legal tackle height to waist-level could leave players "sitting ducks" after England's Rugby Football Union decided to make the change in community games from next season to reduce head injuries. The RFU announcement last week has been met with criticism, with England internationals Joe Marler and Lewis Ludlow joining amateur players and coaches in expressing concern.

Factbox-Soccer-Former Everton manager Frank Lampard

Factbox on Frank Lampard, who was sacked as Everton manager on Monday. Born: June 20, 1978 in London.

Soccer-Troubled Conte insists he's proud to be Tottenham manager

Antonio Conte insists he is proud to be Tottenham Hotspur manager despite a troubled season at the north London club and uncertainty about his future. Back-to-back defeats had raised question marks about Conte's position but Monday's 1-0 Premier League win at Fulham revived Tottenham's hopes of challenging for a top-four finish.

