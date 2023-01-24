Korda injures wrist as Khachanov enters 1st Australian Open semifinal

Karen Khachanov moved into his first Australian Open semi-final when Sebastian Korda stopped playing in the third set on Tuesday because of an injured right wrist.

Khachanov will face either No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or unseeded Jiri Lehecka for a berth in the final at Melbourne Park.

The 18th-seeded Khachanov was leading 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-0 when the 29th-seeded Korda retired from the match.

Korda, 22, who upset 2021 U.S. Open champion and two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the third round, received treatment on his wrist from a trainer during the second set Tuesday.

Korda's father, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open.

The younger Korda was one of three American men to get to the quarter-finals this time, the most for the country at the Australian Open since 2000. The other two, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, meet for a berth in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina also reached her first semi-final at Melbourne Park, beating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4.

Rybakina will play Jessica Pegula or Victoria Azarenka next.

