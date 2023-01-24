Australian Open: Rybakina breezes past Ostapenko to qualify for semis

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina trounced Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open 2023 at the Rod Laver Arena. Elena Rybakina is the first player to book a spot in the Australian Open 2023 women's semifinals after triumphing in a battle of grand slam winners.

The 22nd seed overpowered Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-hour and 19-minute encounter, becoming the first woman representing Kazakhstan to reach the final four at Melbourne Park. "I think of course I got all the experience at Wimbledon, and it's helping me now here in Australia and I know what to expect," Rybakina told the press, after her win. "Feeling good on the court and just really enjoying every match I'm playing here," Rybakina said after the win as quoted by WTA.

Ostapenko, the seventeenth seed, came into the contest pumped up. In their two previous meetings, the 25-year-old had never lost a set against Rybakina and put on a flawless fourth-round performance to defeat the 7th seed Coco Gauff in straight sets. However, Rybakina, 23, has also had a summer to cherish in Australia.

After defeating 13th seed and AO 2022 finalist Danielle Collins in the third round, she upset Swiatek in the fourth round to record her first victory against a reigning World No 1. Rybakina's serve, which is a crucial weapon for her and played a crucial role in Tuesday's win. Compared to Ostapenko's serve, she hit 11 aces to clinch the match.

Ostapenko was outperformed by the Kazakh in first and second-serve average speeds, which were respectively 178.5 km/h and 134.9 km/h. Rybakina exerted significant pressure by putting 80% of returns into play while her opponent only returned 57% of her serves.

She will now face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka. (ANI)

