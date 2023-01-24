Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ICC women's ODI team of the year

Three Indian cricketers -- Smriti Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and pace bowler Renuka Singh -- figure in the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year announced on Tuesday.

Mandhana, who scored a breezy unbeaten 74 against the West Indies Women in a T20 Tri-series match on Monday, has shown remarkable consistency, helping herself to a century and six half-centuries for the calendar year 2022.

The left-handed batter scored a fine 123 against the West Indies at the World Cup in New Zealand, with the 26-year-old following it up with a 91 against England at Hove in September and then again smashing 40 and 50 to finish off the year in style.

India skipper Harmanpreet slammed two centuries and five half-centuries during the calendar year, with her unbeaten 143 against England in September the high point.

Pacer Renuka, who made her ODI debut early last year and couldn't break into the India XI during their unsuccessful 50-over World Cup campaign in New Zealand, collected 18 wickets from seven games in 2022, with her best of 4/28 coming against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in the middle of the year.

The 26-year-old right-arm bowler earned her place in the ODI side on the back of fine performances at the T20I level and finished the 2022 season as one of the most potent seamers in women's cricket.

She finished the year with consecutive four-wicket hauls against England in September, indicating she will likely be India's mainstay in the years to come.

South Africa has matched the Indians in the number of players in ICC ODI team. Three Proteas players, prolific run-getter Laura Wolvaardt and pace bowlers Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail, figure in the list.

Australia's opening batter Alyssa Healy, who played a key role in the team lifting the ODI World Cup trophy last year in New Zealand, also figures in the list. The opener smashed 129 in the semi-final against the West Indies and came up with an even better display of 170 in the final against England to help Australia clinch the title.

She finished the World Cup as the leading run scorer, with her 509 runs the most ever in a Women's 50-over World Cup.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney (Australia), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Singh (India), Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Nat Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone (England), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)