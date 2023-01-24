Left Menu

Soccer-PSG on high alert as season reaches turning point

"Our ambition is to go all the way," Galtier said when asked about the trip to Marseille, a week before they host Bayern. "And for that we will have to knock OM out in a context that's not easy in terms of match schedule." PSG start their run with three league games against Stade de Reims, Montpellier and Toulouse between Sunday and March 5, before their trip to OM, a Ligue 1 clash against Monaco and the Bayern Champions League first leg between Feb. 7-14.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:53 IST
Soccer-PSG on high alert as season reaches turning point
Representative image

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier will keep a close eye on player fitness and manage squad rotation carefully, as the Ligue 1 side enters a congested run of fixtures that could make or break their season. PSG will play six games in 16 days, with a last-16 French Cup clash against Olympique de Marseille and a last-16 Champions League tie against Bayern Munich next month.

The capital side only have a three-point lead over second-placed RC Lens in Ligue 1 and they have shown a worrying lack of creativity and aggressiveness in recent matches, losing two away games in a row in the league, against Lens and Stade Rennais. "With a series of matches every three, four days starting newt week, we will have to be very vigilant in the way we deal with the squad, in terms of turnover and physical form," Galtier said after PSG eased into the French Cup last 16 with a 7-0 thrashing of amateurs Pays de Cassel on Monday.

While it could be tempting to focus mainly on the Champions League - a trophy PSG have yet to win - Galtier said the club would not favour any game over others. "Our ambition is to go all the way," Galtier said when asked about the trip to Marseille, a week before they host Bayern.

"And for that we will have to knock OM out in a context that's not easy in terms of match schedule." PSG start their run with three league games against Stade de Reims, Montpellier and Toulouse between Sunday and March 5, before their trip to OM, a Ligue 1 clash against Monaco and the Bayern Champions League first leg between Feb. 7-14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023