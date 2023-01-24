India post 385/9 against New Zealand in third ODI

Left Menu

India rode on centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to post a formidable 385 for nine in the third and final ODI against New Zealand here on Tuesday. Brief scores India 385 for 9 in 50 overs Rohit Sharma 101, Shubman Gill 112, Hardik Pandya 54.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-01-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:12 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

India rode on centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to post a formidable 385 for nine in the third and final ODI against New Zealand here on Tuesday. While skipper Rohit struck 101 off 85 balls, the young Gill blazed away to a 78-ball 112 after the visitors asked India to bat at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli chipped in with 36 off 27 balls after the opening duo added 212 runs in 26.1 overs. Later, Hardik Pandya smashed a 38-ball 54 to power India. Brief scores: India: 385 for 9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 101, Shubman Gill 112, Hardik Pandya 54).

