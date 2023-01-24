Left Menu

Tennis-Azarenka says newfound confidence a result of conquering anxiety

Victoria Azarenka said changing her mindset and conquering her anxiety had paved the way for her return to the semi-finals of the Australian Open after a dominant victory over third seed Jessica Pegula on Tuesday. The 2012 and 2013 champion was at her aggressive best on Rod Laver Arena to beat her American opponent 6-4 6-1 and said later that she had been dealing with a fear of failure in the last few months and the problem had started to escalate.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:35 IST
Tennis-Azarenka says newfound confidence a result of conquering anxiety
Victoria Azarenka Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Victoria Azarenka said changing her mindset and conquering her anxiety had paved the way for her return to the semi-finals of the Australian Open after a dominant victory over third seed Jessica Pegula on Tuesday.

The 2012 and 2013 champion was at her aggressive best on Rod Laver Arena to beat her American opponent 6-4 6-1 and said later that she had been dealing with a fear of failure in the last few months and the problem had started to escalate. "I was at the point where I couldn't find anything I feel good about myself, not even one sentence. I broke a few racquets after my match in Ostrava (in October). That was a tough moment for me," Azarenka told reporters.

"From then, I tried to take it more simple. I started with not trying to be positive, just trying to be neutral, not to go negative. Accepting the anxiety that I have. Accepting the fear that I have. Working through it. That was step by step. "I kept trying to go a step forward, another challenge. I learned how to start to build a process that is step by step instead of jumping to conclusions in the situation... which is pretty hard to do.

"But I'm pretty happy that the process I'm going through makes me feel confident about myself, happy about myself, and helps me to be more open, be more accepting, be compassionate. 'Compassionate' was a hard word for me to understand." Azarenka was asked if going through the process of dealing with her anxiety helped her understand her problems in 2013 when she had to fend off accusations of gamesmanship after her semi-final win over Sloane Stephens at Melbourne Park.

The Belarusian had taken a near-10 minute medical timeout after blowing five match points and denied the charge following her win, saying she needed treatment for a rib injury that had affected her breathing during a tense phase of the match. "It was one of the worst things I've ever gone through in my professional career," Azarenka said.

"The way I was treated after that moment, the way I had to explain myself until 10:30 p.m. because people didn't want to believe me. "There's sometimes an incredible desire for a villain and a hero story that has to be written. But we're not villains, we're not heroes, we're regular human beings that go through so many things.

"It didn't matter how many times I said my story, it didn't cut through. Actually it's funny that you're saying that because I was thinking about it. It took me 10 years to get over it. I'm finally over that." Azarenka faces Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last four -- a battle between the last two Grand Slam champions left in the draw.

"She's powerful. Big serve. She's in the semi-final, so she's playing amazing. She had tough wins," Azarenka said. "It's going to be a big challenge. I'm excited about that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023