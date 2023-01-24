Left Menu

FACTBOX-Alpine skiing-Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup record

* She won her first World Cup race in December 2012 at the age of 17, in a night slalom in Are, Sweden.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:13 IST
Factbox on Mikaela Shiffrin, who broke compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup record by clinching her 83rd victory on Tuesday: Born: March 13, 1995 in Colorado, U.S.

Records: OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

Starts: 11 (10 individual, one team) Podiums: 3

Wins: 2 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Starts: 13 Podiums: 11

Wins: 6 WORLD CUP

Starts: 238 Podiums: 131

Wins: 83 * Shiffrin made her World Cup debut in March 2011 in the giant slalom at Spindleruv Mlyn in the Czech Republic.

* Shiffrin made her World Cup debut in March 2011 in the giant slalom at Spindleruv Mlyn in the Czech Republic.

* During the 2012 Alpine Skiing World Cup, Shiffrin, aged 16, took her first World Cup podium at a slalom in Lienz, Austria. * She won her first World Cup race in December 2012 at the age of 17, in a night slalom in Are, Sweden.

* She is a four-time Overall World Cup champion, a four-time world champion in slalom, and a six-time winner of the World Cup discipline title in that event.

* By winning her second Olympic gold medal in the 2018 giant slalom, Shiffrin tied Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead Lawrence for the most Olympic gold medals ever won by an American Olympian in alpine skiing. * She is also the first and only athlete -- male or female -- with wins in all six Alpine Ski World Cup disciplines. She has won World Cup races in ladies' slalom, parallel slalom, giant slalom, super-G, downhill and alpine combined.

* She is the youngest skier -- male or female -- to win 50 World Cup races, doing so at the age of 23 years and nine months. * She is now only three wins short of Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark's overall record of 86 World Cup victories. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

