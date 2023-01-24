India thrash NZ by 90 runs for 3-0 series sweep

India thrashed New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI to complete a clean sweep of the three-match series here on Tuesday.

Batting first, India rode on centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to post a formidable 385 for nine. In reply, New Zealand were all out for 295 in 41.2 overs with Devon Conway scoring a 100-ball 138.

While skipper Rohit struck 101 off 85 balls, the young Gill blazed away to a 78-ball 112, after the visitors asked India to bat at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli chipped in with 36 off 27 balls after the opening duo added 212 runs in 26.1 overs. Later, Hardik Pandya smashed a 38-ball 54 to power India. Brief scores: India: 385 for 9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 101, Shubman Gill 112, Hardik Pandya 54). New Zealand: 295 all out in 41.2 overs (Devon Conway 138; Shardul Thakur 3/45, Kuldeep Yadav 3/62).

