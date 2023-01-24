Left Menu

Joburg Super Kings' Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20

The panel submitted their final report on January 23, as constituted under the SA20 Suspect Bowling Action Policy.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 22:46 IST
Joburg Super Kings' Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20
Aaron Phangiso (Photo: Joburg Super Kings/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Joburg Super Kings' left-arm spinner, Aaron Phangiso, has been suspended from bowling in the SA20 after the Independent Bowling Action Panel confirmed his bowling action does not conform to the regulations of a legal bowling action as defined by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The panel submitted their final report on January 23, as constituted under the SA20 Suspect Bowling Action Policy. The report confirmed that Phangiso bowled with a non-compliant bowling action during the match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on January 17 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. He is subsequently suspended from bowling in SA20 matches going forward as of January 23.

The Joburg Super Kings have requested to have Phangiso's action tested under laboratory conditions at an ICC Accredited Centre. If the ICC testing shows that his action is legal, he will be allowed to continue bowling. Phangiso has been reported for questionable bowling action twice in his career. He was originally brought to light during the Lions' victory against the Warriors in the Momentum One Day Cup semifinal in 2016, however, after undergoing corrective measures, he was found not guilty. The Independent Bowling Action Panel consists of Zama Ndamane, Vincent Barnes and Vernon Philander. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023