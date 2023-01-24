Joburg Super Kings' Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20

Joburg Super Kings' left-arm spinner, Aaron Phangiso, has been suspended from bowling in the SA20 after the Independent Bowling Action Panel confirmed his bowling action does not conform to the regulations of a legal bowling action as defined by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The panel submitted their final report on January 23, as constituted under the SA20 Suspect Bowling Action Policy. The report confirmed that Phangiso bowled with a non-compliant bowling action during the match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on January 17 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. He is subsequently suspended from bowling in SA20 matches going forward as of January 23.

The Joburg Super Kings have requested to have Phangiso's action tested under laboratory conditions at an ICC Accredited Centre. If the ICC testing shows that his action is legal, he will be allowed to continue bowling. Phangiso has been reported for questionable bowling action twice in his career. He was originally brought to light during the Lions' victory against the Warriors in the Momentum One Day Cup semifinal in 2016, however, after undergoing corrective measures, he was found not guilty. The Independent Bowling Action Panel consists of Zama Ndamane, Vincent Barnes and Vernon Philander. (ANI)

