India clinch No.1 spot in ODI rankings with series win over New Zealand

India have leapt to the top of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings following their series win over New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Tuesday. Men in Blue's victory over New Zealand in Indore completed a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series.

India won the opening ODI, a high-scoring thriller at Hyderabad, by 12 runs, and the second match, at Raipur, by an eight-wicket margin thanks to their seamers. With their victory in the third match of the series, they have ascended to the top of the Men's ODI Rankings.

Centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill followed by three-wicket hauls from Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav helped India defeat New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI of the series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. A late flurry from Hardik Pandya (54) and Shardul Thakur (25) helped boost the total, and the pair also played a key role with the ball.

England, who had gained the top spot merely three days back following New Zealand's loss to India in the second ODI, are now in second position, with New Zealand slipping to fourth spot. Prior to Tuesday's game, all three sides had been tied on 113 points, with their overall points the deciding differential.

According to the most recent results, Australia has moved up into third place with 112 rating points, England are now in second place with 113 rating points, and India are now in first place with 114 rating points. New Zealand is rated with 111 points. England would replace India as the leader in the Men's ODI rankings if they were to defeat South Africa in their forthcoming series of one-day internationals. (ANI)

