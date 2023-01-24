Left Menu

Hockey WC: Defending champions Belgium defeat New Zealand 2-0 to enter semifinals

Belgium faced a formidable challenge from New Zealand. Van Aubel Florent made a spectacular field goal in the 15th minute, while Tom Boon converted a penalty corner in the 10th

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 00:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 23:50 IST
Hockey WC: Defending champions Belgium defeat New Zealand 2-0 to enter semifinals
Belgium and New Zealand players in action (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champions Belgium advanced into the semifinals of the ongoing FIH Men's Hockey World Cup after overpowering New Zealand 2-0 in the second quarterfinal match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Belgium faced a formidable challenge from New Zealand. Van Aubel Florent made a spectacular field goal in the 15th minute, while Tom Boon converted a penalty corner in the 10th.

Both goals were scored in the opening period. The Kiwis did their best to give the formidable Belgium a serious battle after their crossover victory over the hosts India, but they were only able to limit the goals scored against them to two. The Black Sticks were hardly given any room to manoeuvre by Belgium. Only one of Belgium's three penalty corner opportunities--which came in the game's 10th, 24th, and 35th minutes--was successful. New Zealand were awarded a similar amount of penalty corners in the 28th, 46th and 59th minutes. They missed all of their opportunities to score. A rock-solid defence from Belgium prevented them from having any scoring chances.

In the 48th minute, Kiwi captain Woods Nic was shown a yellow card. During the game's final phase, they were down to just 10 players, which put further pressure on them. They made every effort to win in the fourth and final quarter, but the Red Lions' defenders and custodians proved to be too strong for them. With solid defending techniques, Belgium rolled into the semifinals and went one step closer to defending their title crown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023