Soccer-Joelinton gives Newcastle advantage in League Cup semi final

Brazilian midfielder Joelinton fired a second-half winner to earn Newcastle United a 1-0 win at Southampton in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday, with the hosts aggrieved they were denied an equaliser by VAR. Joelinton and Newcastle thought they had struck in the first half, but he was ruled to have handled the ball before firing home by referee Stuart Attwell.

The visitors continued to miss chances in the second half before Joelinton arrived right on cue to convert Alexander Isak's low cross in the 73rd minute and score what proved to be the winner. Southampton thought they had quickly levelled things up through Adam Armstrong, but the striker was also adjudged to have used his hand, this time following a VAR review.

Saints' evening finished on another sour note as Duje Caleta-Car was sent off for two bookable offences late on, with Newcastle in pole position to reach the final as they chase a first domestic trophy since 1955.

