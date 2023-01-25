Sports News Roundup: Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims 83rd World Cup win to set women's record; Tennis-Vintage Azarenka and Tsitsipas surge into Australian Open semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims 83rd World Cup win to set women's record

American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed yet another record in her trophy-laden career as she secured an 83rd women's World Cup victory on Tuesday, moving her to the top of the list past her compatriot Lindsey Vonn. After a few near-misses since matching Vonn's mark in Kranjska Gora earlier this month, Shiffrin sealed her milestone win in the giant slalom at the Italian resort of Kronplatz.

Tennis-Vintage Azarenka and Tsitsipas surge into Australian Open semis

Victoria Azarenka showed glimpses of the form that took her to the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open titles with a vintage display to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday, before Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his march towards a maiden Grand Slam title.

Twice Grand Slam winner Azarenka meets Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last four, but it was the end of the road for Sebastian Korda, whose dreams of emulating his famous father ended in pain and disappointment earlier in the day.

Soccer-Rashford must stay for United to succeed, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford is central to his plans to make them the "best club in the world" and urged the forward to remain at Old Trafford to realize his ambitions. United last won the Premier League in 2013 and have not won silverware since lifting the Europa League trophy in 2017. It is their worst trophy drought in 40 years but there have been signs of progress under Ten Hag.

Rugby-Transgender women banned from female contact rugby in Scotland

The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) will ban transgender women from female contact rugby competitions from Feb. 1, the governing body said on Tuesday after carrying out a review of its gender participation policy. Only players recorded as female at birth would be allowed to play contact rugby in the women's category, the SRU said. The policy will be reviewed each year and also if any new scientific data and research becomes available.

Golf-LIV Golf says Condoleezza Rice worked to prevent DOJ probe of PGA Tour

Former U.S. Secretary of State and Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice attempted to use her influence to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from launching an anti-trust investigation into the PGA Tour, rival circuit LIV Golf said. The Saudi-backed upstart league made the assertion in a California federal court as part of the anti-trust lawsuit it filed against PGA last year.

Soccer-Moshiri says Everton not for sale but close to securing stadium investment

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has said the Premier League club is not for sale, but he is close to securing investment to help with building a new stadium. Moshiri told the club's Fan Advisory Board (FAB) that he is looking for help financing the construction of Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in a video posted on the club website on Tuesday but recorded prior to their defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.

Motor racing-Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group

The London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) urged Formula One's governing body on Tuesday to allow seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and other drivers to speak freely on 'political' issues. The governing FIA updated its International Sporting Code last December with a clause requiring prior written permission for drivers to make or display "political, religious and personal statements or comments".

Tennis-Stunned Linette ousts Pliskova to reach first Grand Slam semi

Magda Linette reacted with disbelief after continuing her dream run into the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday with a stunning 6-3 7-5 victory over former world number one Karolina Pliskova. The unheralded Pole played wonderfully controlled tennis that belied her ranking of 45th in the world to wrap up a thoroughly deserved victory in the blazing sun on Rod Laver Arena.

Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio

Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.

Alpine skiing-Slalom queen Shiffrin not immune to sport's uphill battle for brands

American Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for Alpine skiing history will inspire young fans but brands may be harder to sway as her sport fights to get a bigger share of the sponsorship pie, experts say. The twice Olympic champion secured her 83rd World Cup victory on Tuesday, moving her past compatriot Lindsey Vonn for the women's record, in a giant slalom at the Italian resort of Kronplatz.

