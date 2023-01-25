Left Menu

Conway happy to have developed spin game ahead of ODI World Cup

We had Kane with us in Pakistan, it gave me the opportunity to have those conversations with him and Tommy Latham - guys whove played here in these conditions quite often - and see how they go about it.For me, I can take a lot of learning moving forward, especially for the World Cup coming up, he added.The third ODI against India started on a challenging note for the Kiwis as it was raining sixes and fours with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill sharing a 212-run opening stand.It was a challenge for our bowlers today, it was a batting surface.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-01-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 10:57 IST
Conway happy to have developed spin game ahead of ODI World Cup
Devon Conway Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

Opener Devon Conway is delighted to have added the sweep and reverse sweep to his repertoire on New Zealand's ongoing tour of the sub-continent with the ODI World Cup scheduled in India later this year.

New Zealand are having a bittersweet tour of the sub-continent. Having won the ODI series in Pakistan, the Black Caps slumped to a 0-3 loss in the 50-over fixtures in India.

Conway scored two Test centuries in the drawn series against Pakistan, followed by a 138 in the third ODI against India as he successfully negotiated spinners of both countries.

''I'm certainly pretty happy with how things have gone, personally, over the last month-and-a-half,'' Conway said at the post-match press conference.

''There's been a lot of learnings for me, how to attack spin in the subcontinent. I've had to learn how to sweep, reverse sweep and put bowlers under pressure as much as possible.'' The 31-year-old opener has emerged as a force to reckon with at the top, boasting of the an exceptional record across all three formats that includes a double century on Test debut.

''I've been very fortunate to have good experience in our group. We had Kane with us in Pakistan, it gave me the opportunity to have those conversations with him and Tommy Latham - guys who've played here in these conditions quite often - and see how they go about it.

''For me, I can take a lot of learning moving forward, especially for the World Cup coming up,'' he added.

The third ODI against India started on a challenging note for the Kiwis as it was raining sixes and fours with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill sharing a 212-run opening stand.

''It was a challenge for our bowlers today, it was a batting surface. The nature in which Rohit and Shubman batted put serious pressure on us. We just tried to hang in there and break the partnership and the put pressure on the new batter.'' New Zealand were without the services of several senior players including the pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee. ''The absence of Boulty and Southee is massive for us, they are very experienced bowlers but on the flipside it has given opportunity for the younger bowlers to come through and learn on the go,'' said Conway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023