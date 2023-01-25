Peter Siddle to play for Somerset in 2023 season

Peter Siddle is set to return to Somerset this summer after the Australian fast bowler made a big impression with the Club last season and will be returning for the start of the season through to the end of July. He will be available for the County Championship and the Vitality Blast during this time.

Peter was outstanding in red-ball cricket in 2022 for the club and claimed 27 First Class wickets for Somerset at an average of 23.92 with a best of 6-51 against Surrey. He also impressed with the white ball, taking 17 wickets at an average of 17.88 with a best of 3-10. The former Australian international claimed 221 wickets in 67 Tests and also played a valuable mentoring role to the Club's young bowlers last summer.

Regarding his return, Peter said, "I loved my time at Somerset last summer and when the opportunity to go back came about there was never any doubt that I would take it. It's a great Club with great people and the Members and supporters are outstanding. I was made to feel like a part of the family as soon as I arrived and I'm looking forward to joining up with the boys again in a few months' time. Hopefully, I can contribute to Somerset having a big summer in 2023. Somerset County Cricket Club (SCCC) Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry is pleased to have secured the services of such a quality performer once again.

"Peter Siddle was phenomenal for us on and off the field last year. His contributions on the pitch and in the dressing room were of the very highest order. He is a proven winner who will contribute significantly on the field, and with his vast experience will also play a huge role in the development of our aspiring bowlers," he said as quoted by the Somerset website. "During his time with us previously, he established an excellent rapport with his teammates, the coaches, our staff and our Members. He will be a valuable addition to our squad this summer and we look forward to welcoming him back to do what he does best in a Somerset shirt in 2023," he said. (ANI)

