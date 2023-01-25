Sania-Bopanna pair reaches Australian Open mixed doubles final
Playing the last Grand Slam tournament of her career, Sania Mirza earned the chance to win her seventh major title by reaching the Australian Open mixed doubles final with compatriot Rohan Bopanna here on Wednesday.
The unseeded Indian pair knocked out third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 10-6 in the semifinal that lasted one hour and 52 minutes.
Sania has won three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles titles in her career while Bopanna has won one mixed doubles title.
Sania has announced that the WTA event in Dubai in February will be her swansong.
