Left Menu

BCCI fetches Rs 4669.99 crore for sale of five Women's Premier League teams

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 15:39 IST
BCCI fetches Rs 4669.99 crore for sale of five Women's Premier League teams
BCCI Logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI on Wednesday earned a Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for the sale of five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) with Adani Sportsline buying the most expensive franchise for Rs 1289 crore.

The Ahmedabad franchise went to Adani while IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals successful bid Rs 912.99 crore, Rs 901 crore and Rs 810 crore respectively to enter the WPL.

Capri Global Holdings got the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore.

Earlier this month, the BCCI sold the media rights to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, getting a Rs 7.09 crore per match value for five years.

''Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid,'' said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023