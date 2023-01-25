BCCI fetches Rs 4669.99 crore for sale of five Women's Premier League teams

The BCCI on Wednesday earned a Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for the sale of five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) with Adani Sportsline buying the most expensive franchise for Rs 1289 crore.

The Ahmedabad franchise went to Adani while IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals successful bid Rs 912.99 crore, Rs 901 crore and Rs 810 crore respectively to enter the WPL.

Capri Global Holdings got the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore.

Earlier this month, the BCCI sold the media rights to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, getting a Rs 7.09 crore per match value for five years.

''Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid,'' said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a tweet.

