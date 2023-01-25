Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022

Suryakumar had a stunning year with the bat breaking an array of records and setting a benchmark like never before in the format.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:31 IST
Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022
Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav claimed the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award with his outrageous and standout performances in 2022, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday. Suryakumar had a stunning year with the bat breaking an array of records and setting a benchmark like never before in the format. He became just the second batter to make more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is and ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 187.43.

Suryakumar has amassed 1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43. Suryakumar hit a stunning 68 sixes during the year, easily the most recorded by anyone in a year in the format's history. The Indian, who scored two hundred and nine half-centuries, served as his team's primary hitter throughout the year.

At the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Yadav was at the top of his game, scoring three fifties in six innings and averaging close to 60. Notably, his strike rate was 189.68, which was again very high. After the World Cup tournament, Suryakumar maintained his outstanding year by scoring his second century in the T20Is of the year in the bilateral series in New Zealand. He had already scored a century earlier in the year. Yadav also attained a career-high 890 rating points to take the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

Yadav put up quite a few memorable performances throughout the year. But maybe his best performance came in Nottingham, where he made his first T20I hundred, a remarkable 117 off 55 balls, against one of the best white-ball teams currently, England. Yadav raised India from 31/3 in a run chase of 216 to lift India, giving the visitors a chance to knock down the target. Although he was dismissed, India was still within striking distance of a stunning triumph that would have made them renowned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023