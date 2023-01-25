HCL, SRFI to host PSA and Asian-level Junior Open in Delhi

HCL, a leading global conglomerate, along with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), is all set to kick off the HCL SRFI Indian Tour - a Professional Squash Association (PSA) event -- on January 28. The Indian Junior Open will be held from January 30 and the action in both events will unfold at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital.

Both events are part of the 'HCL Squash Podium Programme' that aims to provide Indian players an opportunity to compete against the world's best on their home turf and gain international ranking points. Also, the initiative is working towards improving the squash ecosystem in India.

As many as 56 players from 12 countries will participate in the tournament and fight for a cash prize of USD 6000 each in the men's and women's events.

Over 290 players will participate in HCL 12th Indian Junior Open.

