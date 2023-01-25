Left Menu

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crushes Andrey Rublev to reach semi-finals

The nine-time champion accelerated to a comfortable victory against Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in a match that lasted for a two-hour, three-minute victory on Rod Laver Arena.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 17:00 IST
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crushes Andrey Rublev to reach semi-finals
Novak Djokovic (Photo: Australian Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a remarkable victory, the nine-time champion Novak Djokovic produced a devastating quarter-final display to breeze past Andrey Rublev into the semi-finals of men's singles event of the ongoing Australian Open 2023 here at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday. The nine-time champion accelerated to a comfortable victory against Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in a match that lasted for a two-hour, three-minute victory on Rod Laver Arena.

The win backed up Djokovic's masterful fourth-round display against Alex de Minaur, during which he dropped just five games. The World No. 6 Rublev was Djokovic's highest-ranked opponent thus far in his Melbourne campaign. "I would rank it as number two, but very close to the performance of two nights ago. I cannot be happier with my tennis, honestly. I'm playing very solid from the back of the court and really love playing in these conditions on this court... It's definitely the most special court for me," ATP.com quoted Djokovic as saying.

"Overall I think that the scoreline in the first two sets doesn't speak the truth or the reality of the match. It was some really close games that we had. Andrey is a great opponent, a great player. I've got tonnes of respect for him, one of the biggest forehands, one of the quickest players on the Tour," said Djokovic. "If I have to sum it up, all the important shots, the important moments I found my best tennis. So that's what makes me the most pleased tonight," he added.

In order to match Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam victories, Djokovic must defeat Tommy Paul in the Melbourne semifinals. Paul defeated Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. The 35-year-old would return to No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for the first time since last June if he won the tournament in Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023