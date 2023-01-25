Left Menu

Australia's Tahlia McGrath wins ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of 2022 award

McGrath only made her T20I debut in October 2021 and little over a year later was one of the nominees for the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year - such was the meteoric rise the Australian all-rounder witnessed in the shortest format. One of the most exciting talents around, she is also a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, and the current World No.1 ICC Women's T20I batter.

Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was crowned as the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of 2022 on Wednesday. "Australia's Tahlia McGrath saw off competition from dashing India opener Smriti Mandhana, Pakistan's ever-reliable all-rounder Nida Dar and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine on her way to the coveted ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year Award," said a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

McGrath only made her T20I debut in October 2021 and little over a year later was one of the nominees for the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year - such was the meteoric rise the Australian all-rounder witnessed in the shortest format. One of the most exciting talents around, she is also a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, and the current World No.1 ICC Women's T20I batter. The year began with a stunning display of her all-round prowess when she scored a blistering 49-ball 91* against England and followed it up with a three-wicket haul in the same match.

Her entertaining innings was studded with 13 fours and a six. Prior to that, she also made an impact with the ball as she returned 3/26 from her four overs, restricting England to 169/4. However, the way McGrath took the attack and batted fearlessly, the total seemed below par, as she along with skipper Meg Lanning chased it down with 18 balls to spare.

At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, she amassed 128 runs in five matches, averaging 42.66. For her stellar showing, she was voted as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for August last year. McGrath finished 2022 with aplomb as well, with churning out incredible performances on the tour of India in December. In that tour which consisted of five matches, she made 146 runs in five innings at an average of 48.66, which included a knock of 70* off 51 balls in the second T20I. She also took a wicket in the series, bowling in the final T20I.

In 16 matches last year, Tahlia scored 435 runs at an average of 62.14, with four half-centuries in 11 innings and the best score of 91*. She also took 13 wickets at an average of 12.84, with an economy rate of 6.95 and best bowling figures of 3/13. (ANI)

