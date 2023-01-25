Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:05 IST
MP reach 98-1 after Tripura post 362 on Day 2
Shubham Sharma hit an unbeaten fifty as Madhya Pradesh reached 98 for one after dismissing Tripura for 362 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match here on Wednesday.

Resuming at 239 for 6, Tripura added 96 runs for the loss of three wickets at lunch before eventually folding for 362 in 134.3 overs.

It was Abhijit Sarkar's 68-ball unbeaten 50 which kept Tripura ticking as they went past the 350-mark.

For MP, Anubhav Agarwal (3/64) and G Yadav (3/84) took three wickets apiece, Avesh Khan (2/92) claimed two and Kumar Kartikeya (1/64) and Mihir Hirwani (1/21) accounted for one each.

In reply, MP lost Himanshu Mantri (16) early as they were 28 for 1 in 9 overs at the tea Break.

Shubham looked in good touch as he smashed seven boundaries in his unbeaten 91-ball innings.

At stumps, Yash Dubey and Shubhman were at the crease with MP still trailing by 264 runs.

Play was suspended on the second day in the match between Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir due to wet outfield.

Brief scores: Tripura 362 allout in 134.3 overs (Sridam Paul 72, Bikram Kumar Das 61, Abhijit Sarkar 50 not out; Abubhav Agarwal 3/64, Gourav Yadav 3/66) vs Madhya Pradesh 98 for one in 35 overs (Shubham Sharma 53; Rana Dutta 1/38).

In Ahmedabad: Railways 508 allout in 116.4 overs (Vivek Singh 97, Pratham Singh 96, Shivam Chaudhary 83, Upendra Yadav 79, Yuvraj Singh 50) vs Gujarat 188 for 9 in 56 overs (Hemang Patel 39; Himanshu Sangwan 4/64) In Mohali: Vidarbha 88 for 2 in 31 over vs Punjab.

In Chandigarh: Chandigarh 18 for no loss in 6 overs vs J & K.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

