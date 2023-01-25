Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes record-stretching 84th World Cup win

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:10 IST
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes record-stretching 84th World Cup win

American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin took a record-extending 84th women's World Cup victory in a giant slalom on Wednesday, a day after celebrating her 83rd at the Italian resort of Kronplatz.

Still fizzing from her epic achievement, the 27-year-old kept calm and completed the back-to-back double by dominating the first run and then sealing the victory by a hefty 0.82 seconds. Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel was second and Sweden's Sara Hector finished third.

Shiffrin is now only two wins short of the absolute record of 86 wins racked up by Swedish men's slalom great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1970s and 1980s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023