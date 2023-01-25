Left Menu

Australian Open: Hijikata-Kubler stun Koolhof-Skupski to seal men's doubles semi-final spot

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler brushed past top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 6-3, 6-1 to reach the men's doubles semi-finals on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:30 IST
Australian Open: Hijikata-Kubler stun Koolhof-Skupski to seal men's doubles semi-final spot
Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler (Photo: ATP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler earned a remarkable victory at the ongoing Australian Open 2023, where the wild cards brushed past top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 6-3, 6-1 to reach the men's doubles semi-finals on Wednesday. The quarterfinal match's opening game saw the host team break serve, and they didn't look back after that as they cruised to a 66-minute victory at Margaret Court Arena.

In the match, Hijikata and Kubler didn't come up against a break point and won four of their ten break opportunities against a team who won seven ATP Tour titles in 2022. Eighth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, who overcame Andreas Mies and John Peers 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-2, will face Hijikata and Kubler in the semi-finals.

The duo of Granollers and Zeballos escaped 0/40 at 5-6 in the second set after saving their only three break points, but they were unable to continue that momentum into the tie-break. With their third break of the two hours and 24-minute match, the pair sealed the victory with a swift regrouping to take a 3-0 lead in the deciding set. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023