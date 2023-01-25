Sports News Roundup: Bale is so good at golf it's not fair, says Rahm; UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Paris 2024 ticket buyers asked to help others attend Games

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics are asking ticket buyers to donate two euros per purchase to help people who cannot afford it to attend the next Summer Games. "It's the same principle as the 'pending coffee'," said French entrepreneur and Paris 2024 board member Alexandre Mars.

Soccer-Real Madrid a team in transition, says Ancelotti ahead of Cup derby

Real Madrid are going through a transition period, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday, adding that a big part of his work this season has been managing the expectations of his players. After the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United and midfield stars like Luka Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 33, entering the final stages of their careers, Ancelotti has been mixing up his lineup compared to last season in which Real won LaLiga and the Champions League.

Soccer-Premier League title race won't affect friendship with Guardiola - Arteta

Arsenal and Manchester City are in a close battle for the Premier League title this season but the north London club's manager, Mikel Arteta, said that will not affect his friendship with his counterpart Pep Guardiola. Former midfielder Arteta served as assistant to Guardiola at City from 2016 to 2019 before Arsenal appointed him as manager following the exit of Unai Emery.

Tennis-Djokovic says something extra fuelling Australian Open title charge

Novak Djokovic said there was something extra behind his title charge at this year's Australian Open after being deported from the country last year and having to play his matches with an injured hamstring after suffering the problem in Adelaide. Having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago, the nine-times Melbourne champion was deported amid a backlash from angry Australians who had endured some of the world's toughest lockdowns as COVID-19 infections surged.

Tennis-Belarusian and Russian charge in Melbourne throws spotlight on Wimbledon ban

A first ever Grand Slam final featuring two players from Belarus remains a possibility while a Russian also remains in contention at the Australian Open -- a scenario that will not have gone unnoticed by the organisers of Wimbledon. Former world number one Victoria Azarenka will continue her quest for a third Australian Open crown when she faces Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who was born in Moscow, in the semi-finals on Thursday before Aryna Sabalenka takes on Poland's Magda Linette.

Alpine skiing-Unstoppable Shiffrin extends her record to 84 wins

Mikaela Shiffrin took a record-extending 84th women's Alpine skiing World Cup victory on Wednesday by completing a back-to-back giant slalom double in the Italian resort of Kronplatz. Still fizzing from Tuesday when she moved clear of retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn with a record 83rd win, the unstoppable American kept her calm to dominate the first run and then triumph by a hefty 0.82 seconds.

Golf-Bale is so good at golf it's not fair, says Rahm

Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has made no secret of his passion for golf and his game has received a ringing endorsement from one of the world's best ahead of his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California next month. The 33-year-old Bale ended his glittering soccer career this month leading to speculation that the Welshman might try to become a professional golfer.

Tennis-Fans questioned by police over Russian flags at Australian Open

Four supporters at the Australian Open with "inappropriate flags and symbols" are being questioned by Victoria Police following the quarter-final between Russia's Andrey Rublev and favourite Novak Djokovic, organisers Tennis Australia said on Wednesday. Tennis Australia did not provide details, but a video emerged on social media showing a fan on the steps of Rod Laver Arena holding up a Russian flag with the image of President Vladimir Putin on it.

Soccer-UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024

The UEFA Nations League will be expanded with a new knockout round after 2024, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday following its executive committee's meeting in Nyon, Switzerland. The knockout round will be played in March and create continuity between the group phase ending in November and the Finals in June.

Tennis-Djokovic romps on towards 10th Australian title, Linette stuns Pliskova

Novak Djokovic continued making his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title look like a walk in the park by demolishing Andrey Rublev to reach the last four on Wednesday. The Serb, still wearing a thigh strapping but looking supreme, raced to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory with a performance that would have been uncomfortable viewing for American Tommy Paul.

