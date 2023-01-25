Left Menu

Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal advance; Kidambi crashes out

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen hardly broke a sweat and defeated Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka by a 21-12, 21-11 scoreline in his men's singles round of 32 match.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:32 IST
Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal advance; Kidambi crashes out
Lakshya Sen (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

India's ace players Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters 2023 in Jakarta on Wednesday but Kidambi Srikanth made a first-round exit. Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen hardly broke a sweat and defeated Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka by a 21-12, 21-11 scoreline in his men's singles round of 32 match.

In the round of 16, the seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen will go up against Malaysia's NG Tze Yong, who ousted Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in straight games in his first-round match. Meanwhile, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia defeated former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth 21-10, 24-22. The Indian shuttler, who finished second in the world championships, has lost in the opening round of the three events he participated in this year: the Malaysia Open, the India Open, and the current Indonesia Masters.

The eighth seed in men's singles HS Prannoy crashed out after losing to Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 19-21, 10-21. In women's singles, Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal also crossed her first round hurdle after downing Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-15, 17-21, 21-15.

The Indian easily defeated her opponent in the first game but lost the second after blowing an 8-0 lead. The eighth-seed Yue Han will be Saina Nehwal's opponent in the decider. Malvika Bansod made an early exit from the women's singles competition after losing 15-21, 13-21 to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023