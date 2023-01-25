Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal advance; Kidambi crashes out
Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen hardly broke a sweat and defeated Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka by a 21-12, 21-11 scoreline in his men's singles round of 32 match.
India's ace players Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters 2023 in Jakarta on Wednesday but Kidambi Srikanth made a first-round exit. Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen hardly broke a sweat and defeated Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka by a 21-12, 21-11 scoreline in his men's singles round of 32 match.
In the round of 16, the seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen will go up against Malaysia's NG Tze Yong, who ousted Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in straight games in his first-round match. Meanwhile, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia defeated former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth 21-10, 24-22. The Indian shuttler, who finished second in the world championships, has lost in the opening round of the three events he participated in this year: the Malaysia Open, the India Open, and the current Indonesia Masters.
The eighth seed in men's singles HS Prannoy crashed out after losing to Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 19-21, 10-21. In women's singles, Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal also crossed her first round hurdle after downing Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-15, 17-21, 21-15.
The Indian easily defeated her opponent in the first game but lost the second after blowing an 8-0 lead. The eighth-seed Yue Han will be Saina Nehwal's opponent in the decider. Malvika Bansod made an early exit from the women's singles competition after losing 15-21, 13-21 to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. (ANI)
