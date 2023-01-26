Left Menu

NFL-Niners' Omenihu expected to play in NFC Championship despite arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu is expected to be available for Sunday's NFC Championship game, the team said on Wednesday, after he was arrested this week on suspicion of domestic violence.

26-01-2023
NFL-Niners' Omenihu expected to play in NFC Championship despite arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu is expected to be available for Sunday's NFC Championship game, the team said on Wednesday, after he was arrested this week on suspicion of domestic violence. San Jose police took Omenihu into custody on Monday after his girlfriend called authorities to say he had pushed her to the ground during an argument. He later posted bail.

Omenihu was not expected to take a full part in practice on Wednesday due to an injury. "We're letting the legal process take care of itself so if he's healthy he'll play this week," said head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in their final hurdle to reach the Super Bowl. "We feel very good letting the legal process take care of itself and don't feel we should kick him off the team at this time," said Shanahan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

