Soccer-Rashford on target again to help give Man United big advantage over Forest in semi-final

Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he was on target again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday. England forward Rashford's superb solo effort after six minutes, dancing past defenders before keeping his composure to fire home, took him to 18 goals in all competitions this season.

England forward Rashford's superb solo effort after six minutes, dancing past defenders before keeping his composure to fire home, took him to 18 goals in all competitions this season.

England forward Rashford's superb solo effort after six minutes, dancing past defenders before keeping his composure to fire home, took him to 18 goals in all competitions this season. Forest thought they had quickly restored parity at the City Ground after catching United out on the counter but Sam Surridge's effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

United capitalised on that reprieve by doubling their lead just before halftime, with on-loan striker Wout Weghorst scoring his first goal since joining the club after Antony's shot had been well saved. The second goal killed off any hopes Forest had of a comeback, with Bruno Fernandes adding a late third to ensure United remain in the hunt to win their first trophy since 2017.

