Soccer-Dembele strike sends Barcelona into Cup semi-finals

Ousmane Dembele's second-half strike gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over 10-man Real Sociedad in their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 03:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 03:36 IST
Ousmane Dembele's second-half strike gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over 10-man Real Sociedad in their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday. Sociedad forward Brais Mendez was shown a straight red card in the 40th minute for a wild challenge on Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona were the better side for most of the match at Camp Nou but only scored once thanks to a brilliant counter-attack by man-of-the-match Dembele in the 52nd minute. The electric winger ran through the right channel after receiving a perfectly placed long pass from his France team mate Jules Kounde and lashed an unstoppable right-foot strike into the top corner.

In-form Real Sociedad had come to the match with nine consecutive wins in all competitions. In the other quarter-finals, Sevilla play Osasuna later on Wednesday while Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid and Valencia meet Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

