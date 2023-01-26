Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Reed 'not living in reality', says McIlroy after snubbing American

Rory McIlroy said Patrick Reed is "not living in reality" after the American tried to talk to him at the Dubai Desert Classic this week, a month after his lawyers served the world number one court papers at his home on Christmas Eve. Reed, who is taking legal action on different fronts since joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway series, admitted he threw a tee towards McIlroy, who had blanked him, on Monday. The Northern Irishman said he did not see it.

Olympics-Russian athletes could participate in Asian competitions - IOC

Russian and Belarusian athletes could participate in Asian events with the International Olympic Committee looking at options for their return to international competitions. The IOC said on Wednesday the Olympic Council of Asia had offered Russian and Belarusian athletes the chance to compete in Asia.

Alpine skiing-Swiss one-two in Schladming giant slalom

Switzerland's Loic Meillard won the men's World Cup giant slalom under lights in Schladming on Wednesday, with fellow countryman Gino Caviezel second fastest down the foggy slopes in the Austrian Alps. Meillard finished 0.59 of a second faster than Caviezel, while Marco Schwarz from Austria came third, 0.81 of a second after Meillard.

Soccer-Dembele strike sends Barcelona into Cup semi-finals

Ousmane Dembele's second-half strike gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over 10-man Real Sociedad in their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday, stretching their unbeaten streak to 12 games. Real Sociedad came into the match on the back of nine consecutive wins in all competitions and almost scored in the 29th minute when Japanese youngster Take Kubo's strike hit the bar.

Soccer-Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg

Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday. England forward Rashford's superb solo effort after six minutes, dancing past defenders before firing home, took him to 18 goals in all competitions this season. Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland has more for a Premier League club in 2022-23.

Alpine skiing-Greatness is in the eye of beholder, says Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin may be closing in on Ingemar Stenmark's record for the most Alpine skiing World Cup wins but said on Wednesday that she might never eclipse the Swede when it comes to who is the greatest of all-time. A day after capturing her 83rd career win in Kronplatz to surpass American compatriot Lindsey Vonn's record for the most women's World Cup victories, Shiffrin turned her sights on Stenmark's mark of 86.

Cycling-Colombian Quintana vows to stay in the saddle

Colombian Nairo Quintana on Wednesday ruled out retiring from cycling despite not currently having a team, insisting he is still capable of competing at the highest level. Quintana, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a Espana in 2016, said he would keep riding even though he was disqualified from last year's Tour de France by the sport's governing UCI after he tested positive for the banned opiate painkiller Tramadol.

Rugby-WRU chairman to set up external task force after sexism claims

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Ieuan Evans said he will set up an external task force to examine accusations of sexism, racism and misogyny within the governing body as it looks to address issues raised by a BBC Wales documentary. Several former female WRU employees, including Charlotte Wathan, who resigned as the WRU's general manager of women's rugby in February 2022, talked in the programme on Monday about comments and behaviour within the organisation they said were sexist and discriminatory.

Tennis-Djokovic romps on towards 10th Australian title, Linette stuns Pliskova

Novak Djokovic continued making his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title look like a walk in the park by demolishing Andrey Rublev to reach the last four on Wednesday. The Serb, still wearing a thigh strapping but looking supreme, raced to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory with a performance that would have been uncomfortable viewing for American Tommy Paul.

NFL-Niners' Omenihu expected to play in NFC Championship despite arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu is expected to be available for Sunday's NFC Championship game, the team said on Wednesday, after he was arrested this week on suspicion of domestic violence. San Jose police took Omenihu into custody on Monday after his girlfriend called authorities to say he had pushed her to the ground during an argument. He later posted bail.

