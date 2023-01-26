Left Menu

Soccer-Celtic add South Korea striker Oh to Asian cohort

Scottish champions Celtic have bolstered their Asian contingent further with the signing of South Korea international Oh Hyeon-gyu, with the Suwon Bluewings forward arriving for a reported fee of 2.5 million pounds ($3.10 million). Oh becomes the third South Korean to have played for Celtic after former internationals Ki Sung-yueng and Cha Du-ri. "Ki Sung-yeung and Cha Du-ri are two of the players I respect the most.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 08:33 IST
Soccer-Celtic add South Korea striker Oh to Asian cohort

Scottish champions Celtic have bolstered their Asian contingent further with the signing of South Korea international Oh Hyeon-gyu, with the Suwon Bluewings forward arriving for a reported fee of 2.5 million pounds ($3.10 million). Manager Ange Postecoglou has already signed six Japanese players since the Australian swapped the J-League for Scotland in 2021. He had also been linked with a move for Oh's international team mate, Cho Gue-sung.

"I feel like I'm on a movie set and I'm really excited to be in the city and I'm looking forward to the upcoming days," Oh, who has penned a five-year deal, told Celtic TV on Wednesday. "This is the moment I have dreamed of and I'm really excited to perform in front of the fans at the stadium."

The 21-year-old forward scored 13 league goals in 36 appearances for the Bluewings last season and earned his only international cap in November. Oh becomes the third South Korean to have played for Celtic after former internationals Ki Sung-yueng and Cha Du-ri.

"Ki Sung-yeung and Cha Du-ri are two of the players I respect the most. I have seen them playing for Celtic and I'm now happy to have the Celtic badge on my chest," he added. Celtic have Japanese players Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Tomoki Iwata, Yuki Kobayashi, and Yosuke Ideguchi on the books and Oh said he hoped he would settle in as well as they had.

"They will definitely be helpful because we have common things and as they have successfully adapted here I would also like to do the same," Oh added. Celtic lead the Premiership by nine points from Glasgow rivals Rangers. ($1 = 0.8063 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
2
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023