Left Menu

Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 10:03 IST
Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form

Jofra Archer rates himself "about 80%" fit ahead of his long-awaited England return but the fast bowler is determined to get himself back in the kind of shape that saw him play a starring role in the 2019 Ashes and Cricket World Cup. Archer spearheaded England's 50-overs World Cup success on home soil that year, bowling the super over that helped them lift the trophy, and took 22 wickets in the Ashes series against Australia.

Elbow and back injuries disrupted his career over the last two years and the 27-year-old only made his competitive return earlier this month in South Africa's Twenty20 league, impressing with eight wickets in five matches. Archer is set to make his first England appearance since March 2021 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which starts in Bloemfontein on Friday.

With an Ashes series and World Cup looming this year, he is keen to pick up where he left off. "Hopefully it can be a repeat of 2019," Archer said. "We've got a 50-over World Cup again and an Ashes in the same year so more of the same, please.

"I need to spend the next two, three, four months fine-tuning the body and making myself a bit more resilient. Let me sort that out first and then I can look forward to holding the red ball in my hand again. "I know whenever I'm fully fit, I don't think there's much that can stop me, it's just a matter of when that was going to be."

A fit and in-form Archer would be a major boost for England's World Cup title defence as well as their bid to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015. "It is an exciting prospect to think about playing with the guys again, especially with the brand of cricket they are playing, which is very exciting," Archer added.

"I might have to do some extra bowling during the weeks when I'm in India (for the Indian Premier League). But that is absolutely fine because I want to play in the Ashes, so I'm going to have to do all the hard yards to tick those boxes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
2
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023