Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Olympics-Russian athletes could participate in Asian competitions - IOC

Russian and Belarusian athletes could participate in Asian events with the International Olympic Committee looking at options for their return to international competitions. The IOC said on Wednesday the Olympic Council of Asia had offered Russian and Belarusian athletes the chance to compete in Asia.

Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form

Jofra Archer rates himself "about 80%" fit ahead of his long-awaited England return but the fast bowler is determined to get himself back in the kind of shape that saw him play a starring role in the 2019 Ashes and Cricket World Cup. Archer spearheaded England's 50-overs World Cup success on home soil that year, bowling the super over that helped them lift the trophy, and took 22 wickets in the Ashes series against Australia.

Alpine skiing-Swiss one-two in Schladming giant slalom

Switzerland's Loic Meillard won the men's World Cup giant slalom under lights in Schladming on Wednesday, with fellow countryman Gino Caviezel second fastest down the foggy slopes in the Austrian Alps. Meillard finished 0.59 of a second faster than Caviezel, while Marco Schwarz from Austria came third, 0.81 of a second after Meillard.

Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision

Nine-times Wimbledon men's doubles champion Todd Woodbridge said on Thursday it was "heartbreaking" to hear the All England Club had made the decision to cut the event to best-of-three sets rather than five from this year. Wimbledon organisers announced the decision on Wednesday, dispensing with 138 years of tradition to bring the tournament into line with the other three Grand Slams as well as ATP Tour events.

Soccer-Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg

Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday. England forward Rashford's superb solo effort after six minutes, dancing past defenders before firing home, took him to 18 goals in all competitions this season. Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland has more for a Premier League club in 2022-23.

Soccer-Socceroos winger Mabil named Young Australian Of The Year

Socceroos winger Awer Mabil has been named 2023 Young Australian Of The Year for his charitable work in the East African refugee camps where he was born. The 27-year-old, who was born to South Sudanese parents in a Kenyan refugee camp and moved to Australia at the age of 10, said he was honoured just to be nominated for the award.

Soccer-Celtic add South Korea striker Oh to Asian cohort

Scottish champions Celtic have bolstered their Asian contingent further with the signing of South Korea international Oh Hyeon-gyu, with the Suwon Bluewings forward arriving for a reported fee of 2.5 million pounds ($3.10 million). Manager Ange Postecoglou has already signed six Japanese players since the Australian swapped the J-League for Scotland in 2021. He had also been linked with a move for Oh's international team mate, Cho Gue-sung.

Alpine skiing-Greatness is in the eye of beholder, says Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin may be closing in on Ingemar Stenmark's record for the most Alpine skiing World Cup wins but said on Wednesday that she might never eclipse the Swede when it comes to who is the greatest of all-time. A day after capturing her 83rd career win in Kronplatz to surpass American compatriot Lindsey Vonn's record for the most women's World Cup victories, Shiffrin turned her sights on Stenmark's mark of 86.

Rugby-WRU chairman to set up external task force after sexism claims

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Ieuan Evans said he will set up an external task force to examine accusations of sexism, racism and misogyny within the governing body as it looks to address issues raised by a BBC Wales documentary. Several former female WRU employees, including Charlotte Wathan, who resigned as WRU's general manager of women's rugby in February 2022, talked in the programme on Monday about comments and behaviour within the organization they said were sexist and discriminatory.

NFL-Niners' Omenihu expected to play in NFC Championship despite arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu is expected to be available for Sunday's NFC Championship game, the team said on Wednesday, after he was arrested this week on suspicion of domestic violence. San Jose police took Omenihu into custody on Monday after his girlfriend called authorities to say he had pushed her to the ground during an argument. He later posted bail.

