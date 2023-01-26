Left Menu

Soccer-Wuhan Yangtze River fold after relegation from Chinese Super League

Wuhan Yangtze River finished third bottom of the CSL at the end of the season last December after having a total of nine points deducted in November as punishment for unpaid salaries.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 11:13 IST
Soccer-Wuhan Yangtze River fold after relegation from Chinese Super League

Former Chinese Super League (CSL) club Wuhan Yangtze River have ceased operations in the wake of their relegation from the top flight at the end of last season after a points deduction for non-payment of wages.

The club, founded in 2009 and previously known as Wuhan Zall and Hubei Luyin, were the fourth CSL team to fold in the last four seasons after Tianjin Tianhai, Jiangsu FC and Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic. The owners, who said they had invested more than 3 billion yuan ($442.31 million) in the club over 11 seasons, said in a statement that they would settle the remaining debts to players and coaches. Wuhan Yangtze River finished third bottom of the CSL at the end of the season last December after having a total of nine points deducted in November as punishment for unpaid salaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
2
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023