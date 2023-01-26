Sports News Roundup: Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision; Soccer-Socceroos winger Mabil named Young Australian Of The Year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form

Jofra Archer rates himself "about 80%" fit ahead of his long-awaited England return but the fast bowler is determined to get himself back in the kind of shape that saw him play a starring role in the 2019 Ashes and Cricket World Cup. Archer spearheaded England's 50-overs World Cup success on home soil that year, bowling the super over that helped them lift the trophy, and took 22 wickets in the Ashes series against Australia.

NBA roundup: Damian Lillard scores 60, moves up 3-pointer list

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points and moved into sixth place on the all-time 3-pointers list while propelling the Portland Trail Blazers to a 134-124 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Lillard made 9 of 15 3-point attempts to raise his career total to 2,292 treys, passing Vince Carter (2,290) with his eighth make of the contest. It was Lillard's second 50-point outing of the season and 14th overall in regular-season play.

Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision

Nine-times Wimbledon men's doubles champion Todd Woodbridge said on Thursday it was "heartbreaking" to hear the All England Club had made the decision to cut the event to best-of-three sets rather than five from this year. Wimbledon organisers announced the decision on Wednesday, dispensing with 138 years of tradition to bring the tournament into line with the other three Grand Slams as well as ATP Tour events.

Tennis-Djokovic targets 10th Australian Open final, Paul looks to flip the script

As title contenders fall by the wayside at Melbourne Park, Novak Djokovic's march to a 22nd Grand Slam crown carries an air of inevitability, with American first-time semi-finalist Tommy Paul next in the super Serbian's crosshairs on Friday. Fourth seed Djokovic, seeking a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, has been in dominant form in his return to the country, a year after being deported on the eve of last year's tournament for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Soccer-Socceroos winger Mabil named Young Australian Of The Year

Socceroos winger Awer Mabil has been named 2023 Young Australian Of The Year for his charitable work in the East African refugee camps where he was born. The 27-year-old, who was born to South Sudanese parents in a Kenyan refugee camp and moved to Australia at the age of 10, said he was honoured just to be nominated for the award.

Soccer-Celtic add South Korea striker Oh to Asian cohort

Scottish champions Celtic have bolstered their Asian contingent further with the signing of South Korea international Oh Hyeon-gyu, with the Suwon Bluewings forward arriving for a reported fee of 2.5 million pounds ($3.10 million). Manager Ange Postecoglou has already signed six Japanese players since the Australian swapped the J-League for Scotland in 2021. He had also been linked with a move for Oh's international team mate, Cho Gue-sung.

Tennis-Djokovic's father seen posing with fans carrying Russia flags

Australian Open organisers have issued a reminder to players and their entourages about their policy on "inappropriate flags" after a video emerged showing Novak Djokovic's father posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags. Four fans with "inappropriate flags and symbols" were questioned by Victoria Police following Wednesday's quarter-final between Djokovic and Russia's Andrey Rublev.

Alpine skiing-Greatness is in the eye of beholder, says Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin may be closing in on Ingemar Stenmark's record for the most Alpine skiing World Cup wins but said on Wednesday that she might never eclipse the Swede when it comes to who is the greatest of all-time. A day after capturing her 83rd career win in Kronplatz to surpass American compatriot Lindsey Vonn's record for the most women's World Cup victories, Shiffrin turned her sights on Stenmark's mark of 86.

Top 25 roundup: Texas A&M ends No. 15 Auburn's home win streak

Behind the duo of Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV, visiting Texas A&M upset No. 15 Auburn 79-63 on Wednesday night to end the nation's longest home winning streak at 28 games. Radford had 16 first-half points and finished with a team-high 30 on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor for Texas A&M (14-6, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). He added nine rebounds and was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. Taylor IV had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and four assists.

NFL-Niners' Omenihu expected to play in NFC Championship despite arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu is expected to be available for Sunday's NFC Championship game, the team said on Wednesday, after he was arrested this week on suspicion of domestic violence. San Jose police took Omenihu into custody on Monday after his girlfriend called authorities to say he had pushed her to the ground during an argument. He later posted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)