Richard Illingworth wins ICC Umpire of the Year 2022

During 2022, Illingworth took charge of 24 international fixtures, and the Emirates Elite Panel Match Official was selected based on the consistency of his decision-making and his communication and relationship with teams and captains during the calendar year.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 18:33 IST
Richard Illingworth claimed his second David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year 2022 after winning it in 2019, ICC announced Thursday. During 2022, Illingworth took charge of 24 international fixtures, and the Emirates Elite Panel Match Official was selected based on the consistency of his decision-making and his communication and relationship with teams and captains during the calendar year.

"I am very honoured to receive the ICC Umpire of the Year award. Many people, coaches, colleagues and management have contributed to my development over my career as a player and umpire. Their input has been substantial and invaluable and I'm forever grateful to them," Illingworth said in an official statement released by ICC. "I continue to be passionate about cricket and after many years in the professional game I will continue to learn and develop. I'd also like to thank my family who have given me such great support over the years to enable me to go out and enjoy my umpiring around the world," added Illingworth. (ANI)

