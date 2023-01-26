Gaikwad out of New Zealand T20Is with wrist injury
Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand due to a wrist injury.
The 24-year-old has been sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.
''He is out of the series with wrist injury,'' a BCCI source told PTI.
Gaikwad has played one ODI and nine T20s. He last played for India in October last year when he made his ODI debut against South Africa.
With Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill set to open in the first T20I on Friday, Gaikwad would have found it tough to make the playing eleven.
