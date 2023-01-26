Left Menu

Santner looks to apply his learnings at CSK as New Zealand captain

He is captaining the side in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.If you look at both of them Dhoni and Fleming, theyre both very calm and very level-headed, which I like as I feel Im similar in that respect.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:08 IST
Santner looks to apply his learnings at CSK as New Zealand captain
  • Country:
  • India

Mitchell Santner says that time spent under Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Stephen Fleming at Chennai Super Kings will come in handy as he leads New Zealand in the T20I series in India.

Santner had also led the side in the third and final T20I in India back in 2021. He is captaining the side in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

''If you look at both of them (Dhoni and Fleming), they're both very calm and very level-headed, which I like as I feel I'm similar in that respect. To work under and alongside MS (Dhoni) has been a pretty cool experience for a few years now.

''I guess it's nice to be back at his home ground as well. And Flem (Fleming) -- he's the same, very level-headed and keeps it pretty relaxed and that's what we try to do in this set-up as well,'' said the left-hander ahead of the series opener.

ODIs take a precedence over T20Is in a World Cup year but Santer said playing every game for the country is an honour.

''I guess the way ODI cricket is going at the moment with high scores, you know it's not too different to T20. So, banking the experiences in T20 cricket this year will be similar to what we got in the one-day series, where we saw some high scores and good hitting.

''I guess trying to bank those experiences from that series…yes, we obviously lost 3-0, but we showed glimpses in games that we want to take forward in this series,'' said the all-rounder.

Would he continue to be calm under pressure now that he is leading the side? ''Yeah, I guess that's my nature, and it has been like that for a little while now. But obviously there's also bit more nerves (now) and very exciting to captain another series in India -- it doesn't get much better than that. So, definitely looking forward to it and it's going to be a challenge, no doubt,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023