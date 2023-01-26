Indian women's hockey team goes down 1-3 to Netherlands
Salima Tete scored the only goal for India in the 50th minute as they went down to world No.1 Netherlands 1-3 in their second friendly hockey tie at the picturesque Cape Town on Thursday.
Netherlands made a sensational start with a fourth-minute goal from Marijn Veen. They doubled the lead in the 13th minute with yet another field goal -- this time by Lidewij Welten.
She also scored the third goal in the 29th minute.
In the 50th minute, Salima brought some respite for India with a fine penalty-corner conversion.
India had lost the first friendly to the Dutch by the same margin.
India had earlier beaten South Africa thrice while drawing a game in the four-match series.
They will conclude their tour with the last match against Netherlands on January 28.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
