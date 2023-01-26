Left Menu

Indian women's hockey team goes down 1-3 to Netherlands

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 26-01-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 22:03 IST
Indian women's hockey team goes down 1-3 to Netherlands

Salima Tete scored the only goal for India in the 50th minute as they went down to world No.1 Netherlands 1-3 in their second friendly hockey tie at the picturesque Cape Town on Thursday.

Netherlands made a sensational start with a fourth-minute goal from Marijn Veen. They doubled the lead in the 13th minute with yet another field goal -- this time by Lidewij Welten.

She also scored the third goal in the 29th minute.

In the 50th minute, Salima brought some respite for India with a fine penalty-corner conversion.

India had lost the first friendly to the Dutch by the same margin.

India had earlier beaten South Africa thrice while drawing a game in the four-match series.

They will conclude their tour with the last match against Netherlands on January 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023