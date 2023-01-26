Sports News Roundup: Djokovic's father seen posing with fans carrying Russia flags; Arteta's ability never in doubt, says City boss Guardiola and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-LIV golfers should not feature in Ryder Cup, says Faldo

European golfers who have joined the breakaway LIV Series should not be allowed to take part in the Ryder Cup, six-times major winner Nick Faldo said. The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

Tennis-Rybakina and Sabalenka set up Australian Open final showdown

Elena Rybakina won a duel of Grand Slam champions to reach her first Australian Open final and will battle Aryna Sabalenka for the title after the Belarusian shrugged off her semi-final hoodoo at the majors. Rybakina claimed a 7-6(4) 6-3 victory over twice champion Victoria Azarenka in the first semi-final on Thursday, ending the chance of an awkward all-Belarusian decider for organisers, who banned the nation's flags early in the event.

Soccer-English clubs surpass $2bln transfer spend for first time in 2022

English soccer clubs spent over $2 billion on new signings in 2022 for the first time, FIFA's Global Transfer Report revealed on Thursday, with the number of international transfers of male and female players reaching record numbers. There were 20,209 international transfers in men's professional soccer in 2022, representing an increase of 11.6% compared to 2021 and even exceeding the levels of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soccer-Arteta's ability never in doubt, says City boss Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Thursday said he was well aware of Mikel Arteta's quality long before he led Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, lauding the north London team for keeping faith in his former assistant. Arteta, who captained Arsenal during his playing career, served as assistant to Guardiola at City from 2016 to 2019 before Arsenal appointed him as manager.

Soccer-Vinicius Jr expects punishment against hate crimes, spokesperson says

Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius Jr expects punishment to be handed out by Spanish authorities against hate crimes after a mannequin wearing his No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the club's training centre ahead of the Madrid derby. Real host Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday and the mannequin was hung next to a banner in Atleti's red and white colours, which read "Madrid hates Real", during the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Tennis-Djokovic targets 10th Australian Open final, Paul looks to flip the script

As title contenders fall by the wayside at Melbourne Park, Novak Djokovic's march to a 22nd Grand Slam crown carries an air of inevitability, with American first-time semi-finalist Tommy Paul next in the super Serbian's crosshairs on Friday. Fourth seed Djokovic, seeking a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, has been in dominant form in his return to the country, a year after being deported on the eve of last year's tournament for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tennis-Sabalenka dropped psychologist before red-hot run in Australia

Aryna Sabalenka said she stopped consulting a psychologist in pre-season and took the mental aspect of her game into her own hands, reaping immediate rewards with a title in Adelaide and a spot in the Australian Open final. The Belarusian fifth seed had lost her three previous Grand Slam semi-finals but downed Poland's Magda Linette 7-6(1) 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Thursday to set up an intriguing title clash with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Tennis-Djokovic's father seen posing with fans carrying Russia flags

Australian Open organisers have issued a reminder to players and their entourages about their policy on "inappropriate flags" after a video emerged showing Novak Djokovic's father posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags. Four fans with "inappropriate flags and symbols" were questioned by Victoria Police following Wednesday's quarter-final between Djokovic and Russia's Andrey Rublev.

Olympics-OCA offers Russian, Belarusian athletes opportunity to compete at Asian Games

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Thursday it has offered to let Russian and Belarusian athletes take part in the Asian Games, a first step towards them competing at the Paris 2024 summer Olympics. On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee said a pathway for the return of athletes from the two countries to competition "under strict conditions" should be further explored.

Soccer-Italian prosecutors probe AC Milan's 1.2 billion euro sale -source

Milan prosecutors are looking into last year's 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) sale of AC Milan to U.S. private equity fund RedBird Capital from U.S. fund Elliott, a judicial source said on Thursday. Confirming earlier Italian media reports, the source said Italy's tax police are requesting documents from accountants and advisers involved in the deal, adding that no specific people or companies were under investigation.

