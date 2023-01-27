Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Benzema, Vinicius strike as Real fight back to sink Atletico

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. scored in extra time as Real Madrid fought back to beat local rivals Atletico 3-1 on Thursday and reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals. On a freezing night at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu hosting its first game for 77 days due to the World Cup break, Real started slowly and Atletico had many dangerous counter-attacks.

Soccer-Key U.S. Soccer officials depart, Berhalter's future uncertain

U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart and men's team general manager Brian McBride have decided to vacate their positions amid an ongoing shakeup at the organization, the federation said on Thursday. Stewart will remain in the job until Feb. 15 to ensure a smooth transition before heading to the Netherlands to join PSV Eindhoven.

Tennis-Rybakina and Sabalenka set up Australian Open final showdown

Elena Rybakina won a duel of Grand Slam champions to reach her first Australian Open final and will battle Aryna Sabalenka for the title after the Belarusian shrugged off her semi-final hoodoo at the majors. Rybakina claimed a 7-6(4) 6-3 victory over twice champion Victoria Azarenka in the first semi-final on Thursday, ending the chance of an awkward all-Belarusian decider for organisers, who banned the nation's flags early in the event.

Soccer-Vinicius Jr expects punishment against hate crimes, spokesperson says

Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius Jr expects punishment to be handed out by Spanish authorities against hate crimes after a mannequin wearing his No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the club's training centre ahead of the Madrid derby. Real host Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday and the mannequin was hung next to a banner in Atleti's red and white colours, which read "Madrid hates Real", during the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Exclusive-JPMorgan looking to finance Italy's Serie A for up to 1 billion euros -sources

JPMorgan Chase & Co has written to Italy's top soccer league to express a preliminary interest in supporting the development of Serie A's media business, three people close to the matter said. The sources said the 20 clubs which comprise Serie A were informed of the interest by the U.S. bank at a closed-door meeting of their top executives on Thursday.

Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open

Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals. The 33-year-old Belarusian twice champion has worn shirts showing support for French soccer champions PSG at the tournament and as a gesture to her six-year-old son Leo, who is also a big fan of the Paris club.

Olympics-Ukrainian Heraskevych unhappy with move to allow Russians to compete in Asia

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych criticised the International Olympic Committee on Thursday for considering allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competitions. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, many sports bodies have moved events and suspended Russian teams or athletes, while sponsors have ended contracts in protest against the war.

Soccer-Ronaldo's Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr were knocked of the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 semi-final loss to Al Ittihad in Riyadh. The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon D'Or winner, had a couple of chances to score but was well shackled by the Al Ittihad defence for most of the match.

NFL-Former Detroit Lions linebacker Lemonier dies at 25

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday. Lemonier began his professional career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He played seven games for the Lions in the 2021 season.

Soccer-FIFA beats former Nigeria coach's U.S. appeal over match-fixing ban

Soccer's world governing body FIFA prevailed in a U.S. appeals court over a former Nigeria national team coach seeking to overturn his lifetime ban, later reduced to five years, for fixing matches. In a 3-0 decision on Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Samson Siasia did not show why a trial court in New York had jurisdiction over his case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)