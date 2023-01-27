Inspired by PM Modi's resolve, UP has made significant efforts to foster culture of sports: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of encouraging athletes by announcing cash rewards and jobs for them and promoting sports in the country, the state has made significant efforts to foster a culture of sports.

According to a press statement issued by the state government, Adityanath said, ''Uttar Pradesh is the only state that has honoured all the athletes who won medals and made the country proud.'' Addressing a felicitation ceremony of sports personalities from Uttar Pradesh at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the chief minister said, ''The state drew inspiration from the prime minister's encouragement and support to the sports fraternity and adopted a similar approach. Our government is leaving no stone unturned to provide all necessary facilities to sportspersons and promote sports activities for them to shine in national and international events.'' He said the process of earmarking land for sports grounds in every village, construction of open gymnasiums and mini stadiums at the block level and stadiums at the district level is going on.

''The government is working dedicatedly to provide government jobs to talented sportspersons of the state. Two players (Lalit Upadhyay and Vijay Yadav) were given appointment letters as gazetted officers. Soon, many other players will also be given jobs,'' Adityanath added.

He also said the construction of the state's first sports university, named after Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, is underway in Meerut.

The chief minister said his government has announced Rs six crore for athletes who would win Olympic gold medals in individual sports, Rs four crore for silver medallists and Rs two crore for bronze medallists. For team sports, the amount is Rs three crore for the gold medal winners, Rs two crore for those who bag the silver medal and Rs one crore for the bronze medallists.

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Welfare (Independent Charge) Girish Chand Yadav, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary (Sports) Navneet Sehgal were present on the occasion.

