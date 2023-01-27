Title eludes Sania in last Grand Slam
Sania Mirza will end her career with six Grand Slam titles after failing to win the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with compatriot Rohan Bopanna here on Friday.
Unseeded Bopanna and Sania lost 6-7(2) 2-6 to Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at Rod Laver Arena.
Coming into her final Major tournament, Sania had three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet.
The 42-year-old Bopanna has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit.
