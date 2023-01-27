Left Menu

After World Cup debacle, Reid says his contract will be reviewed

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 27-01-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 09:43 IST
India head coach Graham Reid's contract, which runs till the 2024 Paris Olympics, is likely to be reviewed after the hosts' early exit from the ongoing Hockey World Cup.

The Indian team suffered a huge backlash after its loss to New Zealand in penalty shootout in the crossover match in Bhubaneswar on January 22 with some hockey legends of the country blaming Reid for the debacle.

At the post-match press conference after India demolished Asian Games champions Japan 8-0 in an inconsequential classification match here on Thursday, Reid, who was appointed head coach in 2019, himself said his contract will be up for review.

''Look, I have signed the contract through Paris (Olympics). But, you know, we will be reviewing, I assume, at the end of this (World Cup). But the next game is what I am focussing on,'' Reid said when asked if he will commit to the team through to the Asian Games this year.

A review after a major tournament is not an unusual practice but what is important is that the Australian did not commit to guiding the side at the Asian Games scheduled to be held in September.

India play South Africa here on Saturday in the 9th to 12th classification match.

When he addressed a press conference in Bhubaneswar after the loss to New Zealand, Reid did not given any hints about leaving his job.

''After these two classification matches, we have Pro League matches against Germany and Australia and then we have a test series against Australia. But our focus is on the next match,'' he had said.

Hockey India president and former captain Dilip Tirkey has also not said much when asked if there will be changes in the position of coach or the captain.

''We will see later. The World Cup is going on and any discussion on that is not appropriate,'' he had told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

