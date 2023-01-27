Novak Djokovic's father says to watch semi-final at home after flag controversy

Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan said on Friday he would watch his son's semi-final match at home after a video emerged showing him posing at the Australian Open with fans holding Russian flags.

"So there is no disruption to tonight's semi-final for my son or for the other player, I have chosen to watch from home," he said in an emailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)