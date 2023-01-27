No team unbeatable, says Jamshedpur FC coach Boothroyd

Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd believes his team would need to be at their very best to get a positive result against an in-form Mumbai City FC team but believes that no team in football is unbeatable. The Red Miners who host the Islanders on Friday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur in their Indian Super League (ISL) match are one of the three teams to stop Mumbai City FC from winning this season as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Boothroyd believes his team will step out on the field to claim all three points despite the challenges posed by their opponents. "I think it is a very difficult game against a very good team, a very well-coached team with some very good players and it will be a difficult game for us," he said at the pre-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

"But we love football as games don't always go to form. We have a lot of respect for our opponents but we go to try to win every single game we play," he added. The Englishman also suggested that there is always a way of outsmarting an opponent and urged his team to be at their very best to be able to do that against the Islanders.

"I think sometimes you have to adapt to your opponents, be cleverer with the gameplan. They are a good team but no team is unbeatable. Even the best teams can have a bad day. We got to have a very good day and they need to have a very bad day and if that happens then we might get a result. We will work as hard as we can to do that," Boothroyd said. Jamshedpur FC has improved over the last few matches and have been let down by poor finishing and it is an area where the Englishman feels his team ought to improve in order to see different results.

"We are missing the final bit at the minute but I am sure that we will put that right and go on a run and finish strong," he said. "Set-pieces have a big effect on most games, particularly at this level. Mumbai City FC is a team that can score goals on set plays or from open play and we need to get ourselves into very good positions," he added.

Jamshedpur FC scored from a set-piece against Mumbai City FC and the man who provided the assist for Daniel Chima Chukwu's equaliser was Harry Sawyer who is starting to pick up a form for the Red Miners. "Last match we had 22 corners, In any game, if you are dominant on set plays, it makes a big difference in the final result. For us, against Mumbai City FC it is an area we need to focus on as it can make the difference between one, three or zero points," Sawyer said as he spoke during the pre-match press conference.

The Australian though has been guilty of missing chances and is determined to get that part right in the upcoming matches. "I am disappointed that we did not convert our chances but the good part is that we are creating a lot of chances. We are doing everything right till that final bit. Mumbai City FC is a good team but if we can clean on that bit, we can cause every team problems. I would want to be more clinical in front of goal for sure," he concluded. (ANI)

