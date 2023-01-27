Indian Women's Hockey team go down 1-3 to Netherlands in second friendly tie

The Indian Women's Hockey Team lost to the Netherlands 1-3 in their second friendly tie against the World No 1 side, here in the picturesque Cape Town. India's solitary goal came from Salima Tete in the 50th minute. The Netherlands made a sensational start to the game with a 4th-minute goal by Marijn Veen. They doubled the lead in the 13th minute with yet another field goal; this time, the scorer was Lidewij Welten. She scored the third goal for her team in the 29th minute putting India under pressure. But in the 50th minute, Salima Tete brought some respite with a fine conversion of a penalty corner ending the game with 1-3 on the board.

In the previous match too against the Netherlands, India had lost 1-3. India previously competed in a four-match Test Series against the home nation South Africa, winning three games and drawing one.

The Indian hockey team will play its final match of the South Africa tour against the Netherlands on Saturday. The match starts at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)