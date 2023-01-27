Left Menu

Motor racing-Alfa Romeo F1 team announce co-title partnership with Stake

The Alfa Romeo Formula One team announced a multi-year co-title partnership with online casino and sports betting platform Stake on Friday as previous Polish sponsor PKN Orlen switched to rivals AlphaTauri.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 14:55 IST
Motor racing-Alfa Romeo F1 team announce co-title partnership with Stake
Image Credit: Flickr

The Alfa Romeo Formula One team announced a multi-year co-title partnership with online casino and sports betting platform Stake on Friday as previous Polish sponsor PKN Orlen switched to rivals AlphaTauri. Stake also sponsor English Premier League soccer side Everton.

No financial details were given, although a team statement described the deal as record-breaking. The outfit run by Swiss-based Sauber will be officially known as Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake this season, with Alfa due to depart at the end of the year and the team becoming Audi from 2026.

"Formula One has seen a huge increase in interest over the last few years and the arrival of brands such as Stake are representative of the massive exposure our sport can offer," said Sauber managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi. Oil and gas company PKN Orlen has backed Polish driver Robert Kubica, Alfa's reserve for the past three years, and the departure looks likely to signal the end of his Formula One career.

The 38-year-old race winner last competed in Formula One as a replacement for now-retired Kimi Raikkonen at two grands prix in 2021 after the Finn tested positive for COVID-19. Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri said Orlen's branding would appear on the car, including the rear wing, and driver apparel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023